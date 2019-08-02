Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Goes up for Pre-Order in the US Starting at $649

After announcing its newest tablet, the Galaxy Tab S6, Samsung has now started a pre-order sale on Amazon for its customers. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 will be officially released on August 9 in the US. The pre-order sale allows customers to buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 from Amazon at a price of $649.99 (Rs 45,000 approx.).

The first storage variant, equipped with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, is priced at $649, whereas the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at $729 (Rs 50,290 approx.). While the pre-order sale is available on Amazon US, the company has mentioned that the item can be shipped to India as well. The Galaxy Tab S6 comes with S-Pen, and is claimed to be lightweight.

The 10.5 inches unit weighs 1.6 pounds (420 grams) and is available in colour variants of Cloud Blue, Rose Blush and Mountain Grey. However, Amazon seems to be taking pre-orders on just two colour variants: Cloud Blue and Mountain Grey. The Tab S6 features a 5.7mm thin body, with a 10.5-inch WQXGA Super AMOLED display. It is powered by the latest Snapdragon 855 processor. The tablet also includes expansion of storage using a microSD card slot (up to 1TB).

There is also a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel sensor paired with a 5-megapixel sensor while at the front there is an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies. To power all that hardware there is a 7,040mAh battery which should be enough for all-day usage. Other features include AKG-tuned quad-speakers, Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0, and an in-display fingerprint sensor as well, which makes it the first tablet to have such type of biometrics.

Simultaneously, as Samsung is hoping to get to sell some good number of units for Galaxy Tab S6, it is also keeping its hopes high with Galaxy Tab S5e. The mid-range tablet, which was launched months back, is now available at a discounted price on Verizon. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e, which was initially available at $379.99 (approx. Rs 26,500), is now available at a price cut of $100. Making it a much-affordable option, the Galaxy Tab S5e is now available at a price of $279.99(approx. Rs 19, 500) with a two-year carrier contract.

