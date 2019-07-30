Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Latest Leaks Confirm Dual Camera, 7040mAh Battery and Snapdragon 855 SoC

The Galaxy Tab S6 will sport a 10.5-inch display which most likely will be an AMOLED panel with a 2K resolution.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 30, 2019, 1:28 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Latest Leaks Confirm Dual Camera, 7040mAh Battery and Snapdragon 855 SoC
Leaked Images of Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 (Image: Twitter)
Loading...

It is rumoured that along with the new Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+, Samsung will be announcing a new high-end tablet on August 7. As the date inches closer, more and more leaks about Galaxy Tab S6 are coming to fore. After an initial set of images of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 along with some details around the specs were leaked about a week ago, another report that contains even more information about the tablet has surfaced online.

MySmartPrice cites a source familiar with Samsung's plans saying that the Galaxy Tab S6 will have dual rear cameras, the primary being a 13-megapixel sensor (f/1.9) and a 5-megapixel depth sensor but the front camera is supposed to be an 8-megapixel shooter. The Galaxy Tab S6 will sport a 10.5-inch display which most likely will be an AMOLED panel with a 2K resolution. The report further says that the Galaxy Tab S6 will weigh 420g which is less than the Tab S4 that weighed 482g. Although earlier rumours claimed that the Galaxy Tab S6 will be powered by a 6,840 mAh battery, the new source suggests that the tablet will pack a larger 7,040 mAh battery. The processor on the Galaxy Tab S6 is expected to be the new Snapdragon 855.

The base model of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 model will feature 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory, and a higher tier model will have 8GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Regardless of which model customers purchase, they will be able to further expand storage to up to 512GB via a microSD card. Other big features include four AKG-tuned speakers that will enhance the multimedia experience. It will also include in-display fingerprint sensor, Samsung DeX support, Bixby assistant and an S Pen.

The Galaxy Tab S6 will be available in both LTE and Wi-Fi only version, and customers will be able to choose from three colours - blue, grey and pink.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram