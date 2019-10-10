Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Launched in India: Price, Specifications and More
This is one of the most powerful tablets from Samsung and can go head to head with the iPad Pro.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 has finally made its way to India. The company had originally announced the tablet back in August earlier this year. The Galaxy Tab S6 looks a lot like the recently launched Tab S5e. In fact, it seems that the new Tab S6 is just a more advanced version of the S5e. The new tablet features a 5.7mm thin body, with a 10.5-inch WQXGA Super AMOLED display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The tablet also includes expansion of storage using a microSD card slot (up to 1TB).
There is also a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel sensor paired with a 5-megapixel sensor while at the front there is an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies. To power all that hardware there is a 7,040mAh battery which should be enough for all-day usage. Other features include AKG-tuned quad-speakers, Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0, and an in-display fingerprint sensor as well, which makes it the first tablet to have such type of biometrics.
Samsung is also offering an S-Pen with the new tablet. It is said to have its own 0.35mAh battery. The S-Pen is slightly wider and offers wireless charging that delivers up to 10 hours of battery life after ten minutes of charge. You can just magnetically stick the S-Pen to the back of the tablet, which doesn’t seem like the best way, but there is a folding case that kind of adds a pocket on top. The tablet will be offered with a keyboard and tablet cover accessory as well that will help in expanding your productivity when paired with Samsung Dex. The tablet comes with a price tag of Rs 59,900 and will be offered in Mountain Grey and Cloud Blue colours.
There are some launch offers including a Rs 5,000 cash back if consumers pay using HDFC Bank credit or debit cards. One can also get the optional keyboard cover at a reduced price of Rs 5,499 (originally priced at Rs 10,499) and get a free six month paid membership to YouTube Premium.
