Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 Edition Launched With Updated Chip, Android 12: Prices, Specs And More

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has gotten a 2022 refresh. The South Korean giant has launched a new Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has quietly been launched in Europe and comes with updated specifications that include a new chipset.

SAMSUNG GALAXY TAB S6 LITE 2022 PRICES

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has been made available for pre-orders in Europe only for now. The smartphone is has been launched at a price of EUR 399 (roughly Rs 32,200) for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at EUR 459.90 (roughly Rs 37,000). The tablet will go on sale starting May 23, 2022 on Amazon Italy. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 (2022) Lite has only been launched in Europe as of now. It is not known if the tablet will be launched in India and other markets.

SAMSUNG GALAXY TAB S6 Lite (2022) SPECIFICATIONS

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) features a 10.4-inch TFT LCD display with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels. The tablet comes is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, that is expandable via a microSD card slot. There is a 7.040mAh battery on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Lite with support for 15W fast charging. The tablet also comes with an S Pen inside the box and runs on Android 12 with Samsung’s One UI 4.0 skin.

In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) comes with an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front snapper.

