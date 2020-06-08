Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Launch Today in India: Specs, Preorder and More

Samsung will be launching the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite today in India. The tablet is a toned-down version of the original Galaxy Tab S6 and is expected to come with a dedicated S-Pen. An Amazon India listing suggests the launch will happen today at 12PM, while a dedicated page confirms that the company will start taking pre-orders for the upcoming tablet. Interested customers can also register for the Tab S6 Lite on Samsung India’s official website.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Specifications

As for the specifications and features of Galaxy Tab S6 Lite are concerned, the device features a 10.4-inch WUXGA TFT display and runs on Android 10 based UI 2.0. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is powered by an octa-core chipset packed with 4GB of RAM and arrives with 64GB and 128GB storage options, which can be further expanded to 1TB using a microSD card.

For photography duties, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite sports a single 8-megapixel camera with auto-focus and there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The rear camera can shoot videos in 1080mp at 30fps. The tablet is packed with a 7,040mAh battery and connectivity options include a 3.5mm audio jack, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS support, and Bluetooth v5.0.

Availability and Expected Price

According to the dedicated page for the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite on Amazon India, the device will be available starting today soon after the launch. Customers can head over to Amazon India and hit the ‘Notify Me’ button to get information on availability. Samsung India’s official website has also opened registrations for interested customers.

Considering the Galaxy Tab S6 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 59,990, the Lite version should come at a more affordable cost and we are expecting it to launch around Rs 30,000. Notably, the tablet is selling in the US for about $350 (Rs 26,500 approx).

