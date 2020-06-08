Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications and More

Samsung has officially launched a new tablet for the Indian market. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, which was officially unveiled earlier this year, is making its way to the country with a price tag of Rs 27,999. There is also an LTE version, which will be available for Rs 31,999.

As the name suggests, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a toned-down version of the original Tab S6. It features a 10.4-inch WUXGA (1200x2000 pixels) TFT display instead of a traditional Super AMOLED panel. It is powered by the octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage which is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). It also brings support for the S Pen that has a 0.7mm tip and 7.03 grams of weight.

The tablet also features an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the back as well as a 5-megapixel selfie camera at the front. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The tablet comes with a 7,040mAh battery that is said to last up to 12 hours on a single charge. Samsung has also included Dolby Atmos 3D surround sound experience as well as dual speakers powered by AKG. The tablet runs on Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top.

Customers get three colour options to choose from- Angora Blue, Chiffon Pink, and Oxford Gray. Pre-bookings for the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite have begun and will be on until June 16, followed by a sale on June 17. The Wi-Fi-only versions will be sold exclusively on Amazon and Samsung India e-Store. The LTE version will be available through all retail stores including online and offline.

Samsung has announced some launch offers on the tablet as well. Samsung will offer the Galaxy Buds worth Rs 11,900 at Rs 2,999 or the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Book Cover worth Rs 4,999 at Rs 2,500 for customers pre-booking the tablet.