Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite With S-Pen to Launch in India Soon: All You Need to Know

After launching the flagship Galaxy Tab S6 in India last year, Samsung is all set to unveil the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in the country soon. As the name suggests, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a toned-down version of Galaxy Tab S6, and it is safe to assume, that the South Korean tech giant will compromise on the price tag as well in order to make it an affordable model.

Samsung has also taken to Twitter to tease the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in a short video. The video suggests that the soon-to-be-launched tablet will be a "super carryable note-taking companion". The video drops a hint that the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will have slim bezels just like the Tab S6. Moreover, the video also confirms a pink-coloured S Pen which also suggests that the device will be unveiled in the new pink colour variant, although no other details have been provided yet.

As far as the price is concerned, it is worth noting that the 128GB variant of the Galaxy Tab S6 is currently priced at Rs 63,999 in India. The price tag of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is expected to be lower than that. The tablet was originally announced early this year and currently sells in the US for about $350 (Rs 26,500 approx).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Specifications

As for the specifications and features of Galaxy Tab S6 Lite are concerned, the device features a 10.4-inch WUXGA TFT display and runs on Android 10 based UI 2.0. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is powered by an octa-core chipset packed with 4GB of RAM and arrives 64GB and 128GB storage options, which can be further expanded to 1TB using a microSD card.

For photography duties, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite sports a single 8-megapixel camera with auto-focus and there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The rear camera can shoot videos in 1080mp at 30fps. The tablet is packed with a 7,040mAh battery and connectivity options include a 3.5mm audio jack, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS support, and Bluetooth v5.0.