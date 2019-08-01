Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 With Super AMOLED Display, Dual-Cameras, S-Pen Goes Official
Samsung went early and has announced the new Galaxy Tab S6, its latest competitor for the iPad Pro.
Just a couple of days back we had reported that Samsung would launch the tablet alongside the Galaxy Note 10 on August 7. But Samsung surprised everyone and announced the Galaxy Tab S6 on Wednesday, July 31. While the leaks seemed to have been pretty accurate, we now have the official pricing.
The new Galaxy Tab S6 is priced at $649 (Rs 45,000 approx) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option and there is also an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option priced at $729 (Rs. 51,000 approx).
The tablet looks a lot like the recently launched Tab S5e. In fact, it seems that the new Tab S6 is just a more advanced version of the S5e. It even has the capability of taking on the iPad Pro. The new tablet features a 5.7mm thin body, with a 10.5-inch WQXGA Super AMOLED display. The tablet is powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor. As mentioned above, there are two variants 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. The tablet also includes expansion of storage using a microSD card slot (up to 1TB).
There is also a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel sensor paired with a 5-megapixel sensor while at the front there is an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies. To power all that hardware there is a 7,040mAh battery which should be enough for all-day usage. Other features include AKG-tuned quad-speakers, Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0, and an in-display fingerprint sensor as well, which makes it the first tablet to have such type of biometrics.
Samsung is also offering an S-Pen with the new tablet. It is said to have its own 0.35mAh battery. The S-Pen is slightly wider than what we have seen on the Note 9 and offers wireless charging that delivers up to 10 hours of battery life after ten minutes of charge. You can just magnetically stick the S-Pen to the back of the tablet, which doesn’t seem like the best way, but there is a folding case that kind of adds a pocket on top.
The tablet will be offered with a keyboard and tablet cover accessory as well that will help in expanding your productivity when paired with Samsung Dex.
