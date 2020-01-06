Take the pledge to vote

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6: World's First 5G Tablet to Launch this Year

Samsung will launch its Galaxy Tab S6 with 5G connectivity in the first quarter of 2020 with improved gaming, video conferencing and live-streaming.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:January 6, 2020, 10:43 AM IST
A Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 with 5G connectivity will be launching in Korea during the first quarter of this year. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)

The latest generation of Samsung's Galaxy tablet series, the Galaxy Tab S6, will launch with 5G connectivity during the first quarter of this year. With smartphone manufacturers worldwide adding 5G connectivity to their flagship devices, Samsung is set to be the first to equip a tablet with the technology. Though the company touts that it will be launching the device in the first quarter of this year, that is the case only for the Korean market.

Upgrading the device to 5G will improve the quality of gaming, video conferencing and streaming live or pre-recorded content, thanks to increased speed and overall performance. According to a study conducted by Counterpoint Research, 5G-equipped devices only made up about 1 per cent of global smartphone sales. However, that amount is predicted to grow 1,687 per cent in 2020.

With this major growth expectation, it's likely that non-smartphone products, too, will see an increase in 5G integration. While Samsung is the first to launch such a product, similar devices by other companies are surely in the works. Though the 5G Galaxy Tab S6 will be launching in Korea during the first quarter of 2020, there's no word whether or when the device will be coming to other markets.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
