Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ Aim to Take on The Apple iPad Pro

Samsung hosted a special Galaxy Unpacked event where it unveiled a total of five new devices, well seven if you count the variants. These include the new Note 20 series, the Galaxy Buds Live true wireless earphones, the Galaxy Watch 3, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and of course new premium tablet options in the form of the Galaxy Tab S7 and the S7+. I wonder why Samsung didn’t use the ‘Ultra’ moniker?

The new Tab S7 and Tab S7+ are the company’s answer to Apple’s iPad Pro range. They come with the S-pen as well, that you can slap on the back using magnets. It is pretty much like the Tab S6 from last year only more refined and with slimmer bezels.

Both the Tab S7 and Tab S7+ feature 120Hz HDR10+ panels. While the larger one features a 12.4-inch AMOLED panel offering a WQXGA+ 2800 x 1752 pixels resolution, the smaller one comes with an 11-inch LTPS TFT panel with a WQXGA 2560 x 1600 pixels resolution. They are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865+ processor that provides the performance juice and you can get the tablets with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage with the option of adding a microSD card.

The batteries are rated at 8,000mAh on the Tab S7+ and a massive 10,090mAh on the bigger tablet. You also get 45W fast charging on these. If you care for cameras on a tablet, both come with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens at the back. On the front you get an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 lens for making video calls. You also get the optional two-piece keyboard accessory which is said to be improved for better typing and productivity.

Consumers will be given three colour options- Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, and Mystic Silver. The Galaxy Tab S7 is priced at EUR 699 (~Rs 62,000) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model and EUR 779 (~ Rs 69,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 5G variants of the tablet with similar memory configurations are priced EUR 799 (~ Rs 71,000)and EUR 879 (~Rs 78,000).

The Galaxy Tab S7+ 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at EUR 899 (~Rs 80,000) while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option comes at EUR 979 (~Rs 87,000). The Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G models start at EUR 1,099 (~Rs 97,500) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB variant while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced at EUR 1,179 (~Rs 1,05,000).