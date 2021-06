Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Tab A7 Lite Now Available to Purchase in India: Prices, Best Deals

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Android tablets are now available to purchase in India. Debuted late last month, the two new Android tablets are toned-down versions of the existing Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab A7. Both Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 come with a single rear camera and unnamed octa-core processors. Samsung says its new tablets will allow its customers with other Galaxy products to enjoy seamless connectivity. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE price in India starts at Rs 46,999 for base 4GB + 64GB variant and 6GB RAM +128GB variant costs Rs 50,999. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, on the other hand, is available in 3GB + 32GB and carries a price tag of Rs 14,999 for the LTE variant and Rs 11,999 for the Wi-Fi model.

Both devices are now available on the Samsung website, Samsung Exclusive Stores, and partner online channels such as Amazon. The South Korean tech giant is also providing introductory offers with Galaxy Tab S7 FE. Users can get Rs 4,000 cashback on HDFC card transactions and Rs 10,000 off on the Keyboard Cover (the effective price of the cover with the discount offer is Rs 4,999). Not only this, on Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, customers can get up to six months of no-cost EMI starting at Rs 2,499 per month.

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE sports a 12.4-inch TFT screen with 2560×1600 pixel resolution and a flat edge design. It weighs 608 grams and is 6.3mm in thickness. The tablet runs on Android 11 out-of-the-box and comes with an SPen inside the box. Under the hood, it packs an unnamed octa-core processor and customers can choose between 4GB RAM with 64GB storage option or 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage model. Connectivity options 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth v5.0. At the front, there’s a 5-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling, while the tablet houses an 8-megapixel shooter at the back. Both cameras can shoot Full-HD videos at 30fps. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE houses a 10,090mAh battery with 45W Super-Fast charging support via USB Type-C 3.2 Gen-1 port. It comes in Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green, and Mystic Pink colour options.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite features an 8.7-inch screen with 1340×800 pixel resolution with support for only 4G connectivity. It has two variants - Wi-Fi and LTE and they weigh 366 and 371, respectively. At the back, there’s an 8-megapixel primary shooter, and the front panel carries a 2-megapixel camera. Customers can choose between the 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage model or the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage option. The onboard storage is expandable via a microSD card up to 1TB. The tablet comes with a 5,100mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging via a USB Type-C port. It comes in Grey and Silver finishes.

