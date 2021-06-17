Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Tab A7 Lite Prices Tipped Ahead of June 18 Launch in India

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Samsung Galaxy Tab A7’s prices have been leaked ahead of the official launch on June 18. Both tablets will go on sale via Amazon and Samsung channels from June 23 onwards, as earlier teased. Launched late last month, the two new Android tablets are toned-down versions of the existing Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab A7. Both Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 come with a single rear camera and unnamed octa-core processors. Samsung says its new tablets will allow its customers with other Galaxy products to enjoy seamless connectivity.

According to 91Mobiles citing retailers, Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite LTE‘s price in India will be set at Rs 14,999 for the lone variant. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE LTE price is expected to start at Rs 46,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage version and Rs 50,999 for the higher 6GB + 128GB storage model. Currently, the LTE variants of Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab A7 are available in India at starting Rs 63,999 and Rs 17,999, respectively. On the other hand, their Wi-Fi only variants of the two cost Rs 55,999 and 17,999, respectively. Since Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 tablets are toned-down versions of the original models, their starting pricing is relatively lower.

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE sports a 12.4-inch TFT screen with 2560×1600 pixel resolution and a flat edge design, while the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite features an 8.7-inch screen with 1340×800 pixel resolution. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE houses an 8-megapixel primary shooter and a 10,090mAh battery with 45W Super-Fast charging support via USB Type-C 3.2 Gen-1 port. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite carries a 5,100mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging and an 8-megapixel camera at the back.

