Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7 Plus Get a New Mystic Navy Colour Variant in India

Samsung has launched a new colour variant for its Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ in India. The Mystic Navy colour to Galaxy Tab S7 comes with the same specifications as the older variants and has a new textured back that reduces the amount of fingerprint impressions that the previous colour variant catches. The new variant of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ come with Samsung’s latest One UI 3 software update.

In terms of specifications, there is nothing new and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and the Galaxy Tab S7+. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 features an 11-inch LTPS TFT display and is backed by an 8000mAh battery and Galaxy Tab S7+ features a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, backed by a 10090mAh battery. The Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865+ SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. The new Mystic avy colour variant also comes with the S Pen in the box.

Bring home the #GalaxyTabS7 and S7+, your perfect partner for work and play in the all new Mystic Navy colour. It packs in a powerful combo of features like 120Hz Refresh Rate, a blazing-fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ Processor, DeX Mode and the powerful S Pen in the box. pic.twitter.com/3zSvWtyjwi— Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) February 19, 2021

Now, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ and Galaxy Tab S7 are in four colour options - Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, and now Mystic Navy. The Galaxy Tab S7 series is available for purchase on Samsung.com and across leading retail stores. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is priced at Rs 54,999 while the Galaxy Tab S7+ is priced at Rs 69,999 in India. Click here to read our review of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+.