Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Series Gets One UI 3.1 Update That Brings New Productivity Features

Samsung last week rolled out the Android 11 update to the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7+ tablets with One UI 3.1, making the Samsung flagship tablets the first device to get the One UI 3.1 update. Samsung has now revealed all the new features that are a part of the One UI 3.1 update. With One UI 3.1, Samsung is focusing on enhancing productivity and streamlining the Galaxy ecosystem more.

The One UI 3.1 update for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series is rolling out for the devices in various markets. Samsung could release the same update to other smartphones and tablets over the next few months. Samsung has said that not all devices running on Samsung's One UI 3.1 will get all the features that the Galaxy Tab S7 series will get with the new update. After the new update, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ users can now move across devices seamlessly by copy/pasting images and text with other devices running One UI 3.1 like the recently-launched Galaxy S21 series. One UI 3.1 users can also continue browsing the internet from where they left off on other devices using Samsung Internet. There is also a Second Screen feature that allows users to connect their Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ with their Wireless Display-capable Windows 10 PC for more screen space. The Extend Mode allows the Galaxy Tab S7 to act as the second screen and users can move app windows to the Galaxy Tab S7's screen. With the Duplicate Mode, the laptop's screen can be mirrored to the Galaxy Tab S7.

A Wireless Keyboard sharing feature allows users to use the Galaxy Tab S7's Book Cover Keyboard to type and navigate on the Galaxy S21. An Auto Switch feature can be used to share the Galaxy Buds Pro between the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy Tab S7 when connected with both, depending on which device is being used more.