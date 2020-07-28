Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Tab S7+ Leaked Renders Reveal Full Specs Ahead of Launch

As all eyes are set on Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Unpacked Event 2020 on August 5, where a slew of devices are expected to launch, a fresh leak online has now tipped the complete specifications of the unannounced Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+. Interestingly, both the devices are rumoured to launch at the Unpacked Event as well.

A report by WinFuture has suggested that the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ will be very different in sizes compared to the Galaxy Tab S6 that the company launched last year. The Galaxy Tab S7 will reportedly pack an 11-inch LCD display with 2560 x 1600 pixel resolutions along with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Galaxy Tab S7+, on the other hand, is expected to pack a 12.4-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2800 x 1752 and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Both the tablets will reportedly have a higher refresh rate of 120Hz, as per WinFuture.

According to WinFuture, both the Tab S7 and Tab S7+ will be powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC. Moreover, both the tablets will have a dual-camera system that will include a primary 13-megapixel camera and an ultra-wide 5-megapixel camera, while on the front both will have an 8-megapixel selfie sensor. As far as storage is concerned, the new tablets will reportedly start with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Additionally, both the devices will be 5G-enabled devices as well.

As far as batteries of the tablets are concerned, the Galaxy Tab S7 will boast a large 7,040mAh battery, whereas the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ will come with a 10,090mAh battery. Both will reportedly feature support for fast-charging at up to 45W, although WinFuture says that they may only come with a 15W charger in the box. There will also bring support for an S Pen, a new keyboard cover with a built-in trackpad Wireless DeX, OneNote, and Microsoft Outlook as well. Both the tablets will also have four speakers that are expected to be AKG and Dolby Atmos optimised. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is listed to measure at 253.8 x 165.4 x 6.34mm and may weigh 495 grams, while the Galaxy Tab S7+ will reportedly measure 285mm x 185mm x 5.7mm and weigh 590 grams. However, the report doesn't reveal anything on the expected price range ranges of both the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+.