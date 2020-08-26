Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Tab S7+ Officially Make Their Way to India, Prices Start at Rs 55,999

Samsung showcased two new tablets at its Galaxy Unpacked Event earlier this month- the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+. Featuring 120Hz displays, these new tablets from Samsung are the most powerful and high-end ones on the market. They are also the company’s answer to Apple’s iPad Pro range and come with their own S-pen as well, that you can slap on the back using magnets. It is pretty much like the Tab S6 from last year only more refined and with slimmer bezels.

Samsung has now launched the two tablets in India starting at Rs 55,999 for the Wi-Fi variant with 128GB of storage, and at Rs 63,999 for the LTE variant. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ is priced at Rs 79,999 for the LTE variant with 128GB of storage. The Keyboard Cover for the tablets costs Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999 respectively. Customers will be able to purchase the Wi-Fi model of the Galaxy Tab S7 through Reliance Retail and Samsung Shop. The LTE variants of Tab S7 and Tab S7+ will be available through Samsung Shop, Amazon, Flipkart, and select retail outlets. Pre-booking starts today, August 26, and doing so will let customers receive a discount on the Keyboard Cover. Customers pre-booking the Galaxy Tab S7 or the Tab S7+ can get the Keyboard Cover can be purchased at a discount of Rs 10,000. There is also an additional cashback of up to Rs 5,000 on the Tab S7 Keyboard Cover or Rs 6,000 on the Tab S7+ Keyboard Cover using HDFC credit and debit cards.

Both the Tab S7 and Tab S7+ feature 120Hz HDR10+ panels. While the larger one features a 12.4-inch AMOLED panel offering a WQXGA+ 2800 x 1752 pixels resolution, the smaller one comes with an 11-inch LTPS TFT panel with a WQXGA 2560 x 1600 pixels resolution. They are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865+ processor that provides the performance juice and you can get the tablets with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage with the option of adding a microSD card.

The batteries are rated at 8,000mAh on the Tab S7+ and a massive 10,090mAh on the bigger tablet. You also get 45W fast charging on these. If you care for cameras on a tablet, both come with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens at the back. On the front you get an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 lens for making video calls. You also get the optional two-piece keyboard accessory which is said to be improved for better typing and productivity. Consumers will be given three colour options- Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, and Mystic Silver.