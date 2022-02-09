Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+ and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Launched: Full Details About New Samsung Tablets

Samsung has introduced the new Galaxy Tab S8 Android tablet in the market. The company has a strong focus on the premium tablet segment, where it competes with the Apple iPad lineup. And to make a stronger case for its position, Samsung now has three variants as part of the Galaxy Tab S8 called Galaxy Tab S8+ and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

All the models support 5G connectivity with the help of the built-in hardware. But another interesting aspect about these devices is that Samsung has used materials repurposed from discarded fishing nets. They also come with Android 12 version out of the box. Here are all the details about the newly-launched Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 tablets.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Specifications

The Galaxy Tab S8 is the regular variant which features a 11-inch WQXGA display with support for 2560×1600 pixels resolution. The screen supports 120Hz refresh rate and offers pixel density of 276 PPI. It gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and supports the S Pen. Galaxy Tab S8 comes powered by octa-core chipset with 8GB and 12GB as the RAM options.

For storage, it gets 128GB and 256GB models, which is expandable up to 1TB using the dedicated card slot. There are cameras on both sides of this tablet. At the back, Galaxy Tab S8 includes 13-megapixel and 6-megapixel dual cameras with flash. On the front it has a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The tablet comes equipped with quad stereo speakers powered by AKG and Dolby Atmos. Samsung has loaded this tablet with an 8,000mAh battery which supports charging up to 45W through USB Type C 3.2 interface.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Specifications

The middle variant is called Galaxy Tab S8+ and it comes with a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The screen supports 2800 x 1752 pixels resolution. Other features are similar to that of the regular Galaxy Tab S8, with the same set of cameras on both the sides. However, the fingerprint sensor goes under the display on this variant. And where it really benefits is the battery size, and because of the bigger display it packs a 10,090mAh battery, which also supports fast charging speed up to 45W.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Specifications

The Ultra version of the Galaxy Tab S8 gets the best set of features available for the device. This tablet gets a 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and offers 2960 x 1848 pixels resolution.

This model comes with 8GB, 12GB and 16GB RAM and the storage options also widen up to 512GB, which is further expandable up to 1TB. It gets S Pen compatibility, quad speakers like the other two, and a fingerprint sensor integrated under the display for security.

When it comes to imaging, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has 13-megapixel and 6-megapixel dual rear cameras. While on the front, Samsung has offered dual 12-megapixel (wide) and 12-megapixel (ultra-wide) cameras for selfies, video calls and more. And yes, the bigger display ensures Samsung has packed the Ultra tablet with a 11,200mAh battery.

