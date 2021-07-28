CHANGE LANGUAGE
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Might Retain Qualcomm Processor, Launch Expected In Early 2022

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 may be launched in early 2022. Image of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 used for representation.

The Samsung Galaxy S8+ will reportedly use Qualcomm's SM8450 chipset on the Galaxy Tab S8+, which is said to be the successor to the Snapdragon 888 chipset.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab lineup is probably the most popular Android-based tablet offering out there. This year, Samsung will launch the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 - the successor to the Galaxy Tab S7 series. It is now being rumoured that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 won’t come with a significant upgrade and may be released earlier than expected. According to a tipster who goes by the name Ice Universe, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ will be released alongside the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. Samsung launched its Galaxy S21 series back in January this year, meaning that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 could be launched around January.

The tipster also hinted at a few specifications of the tablet. He said that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ will come with a huge 10,090mAh battery - the same size as last year’s Galaxy Tab S7+. The tipster also said that the company will use Qualcomm’s SM8450 chipset on the Galaxy Tab S8+, which is said to be the successor to the Snapdragon 888 chipset. With the next Galaxy Tab as well, Samsung isn’t planning to use its Exynos chipset in the tablet. Apart from this, the tipster said that Samsung is working on a higher-end tablet that could be called the “Ultra." This was rumoured earlier this year when a Samsung survey hinted at a 14-inch tablet.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series, although not coming till next year probably, has been a part of the rumoured mill since a while. The series is hinted to feature an 11-inch, a 12.4-inch, and the 14-inch 120Hz OLED panels and are rumoured to have a triple rear camera setup.

first published:July 28, 2021, 09:16 IST