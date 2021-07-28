Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Might Retain Qualcomm Processor, Launch Expected In Early 2022

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab lineup is probably the most popular Android-based tablet offering out there. This year, Samsung will launch the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 - the successor to the Galaxy Tab S7 series. It is now being rumoured that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 won’t come with a significant upgrade and may be released earlier than expected. According to a tipster who goes by the name Ice Universe, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ will be released alongside the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. Samsung launched its Galaxy S21 series back in January this year, meaning that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 could be launched around January.

The tipster also hinted at a few specifications of the tablet. He said that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ will come with a huge 10,090mAh battery - the same size as last year’s Galaxy Tab S7+. The tipster also said that the company will use Qualcomm’s SM8450 chipset on the Galaxy Tab S8+, which is said to be the successor to the Snapdragon 888 chipset. With the next Galaxy Tab as well, Samsung isn’t planning to use its Exynos chipset in the tablet. Apart from this, the tipster said that Samsung is working on a higher-end tablet that could be called the “Ultra." This was rumoured earlier this year when a Samsung survey hinted at a 14-inch tablet.

Tab S8 + will be released with S22. SM8450, One UI 4.0，10090mAh battery. But this is not the best. There is “Ultra”. I won't say it first. Let's wait and see.— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 27, 2021

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series, although not coming till next year probably, has been a part of the rumoured mill since a while. The series is hinted to feature an 11-inch, a 12.4-inch, and the 14-inch 120Hz OLED panels and are rumoured to have a triple rear camera setup.

