Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Tablet Series Prices In India Announced: Pre-Book Offers And Availability Details

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series tablet prices in India have been confirmed by the company on Monday, and the three tablet lineup takes on the might of the Apple iPad in the market. The lineup includes Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+ and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra for buyers this year. The latest Galaxy Tab S tablet gets the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage in India which is further expandable. Here is a look at the Galaxy Tab S8 prices in India, its launch offers and what colours you can buy the new tablet in this year.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Pre-Book Offers In India

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 tablets will be available for pre-booking in India between February 22 to March 10 on Samsung.com, and other retail stores partnered with Samsung.

The Galaxy Tab S8 pre-book offer gives buyers a free keyboard cover worth up to Rs 22,999. Those who buy the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra or Galaxy Tab S8+ or the Galaxy Tab S8 using HDFC Bank cards can avail cashback of Rs 10,000, Rs 8,000 and Rs 7,000 respectively.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Prices in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 tablets come in both Wi-Fi and 5G variants for buyers this year. The Galaxy Tab S8 prices in India start from Rs 58,999, while you pay Rs 70,999 for the 5G model. Similarly, Galaxy Tab S8+ costs you Rs 74,999 and Rs 87,999 for the 5G variant of this tablet. And the biggest Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra prices in India for the Wi-Fi and 5G variant is Rs 1,08,999 and Rs 1,22,999 respectively.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 features a 11-inch TFT display with 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy Tab S8+ has a bigger 12.4 Super AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ and the biggest Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra comes with a 14.6-inch Super AMOLED 120Hz refresh rate screen. All the three tablets run on Samsung One UI 4.1 version based on Android 12 operating system. They also carry the same dual rear camera setup of 13-megapixel and 6-megapixel sensors. The front of the tablet has a dual setup of 12-megapixel cameras.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 packs an 8,000mAh battery, the Galaxy Tab S8+ has a 10,090mAh battery while the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra comes loaded with a 11,200mAh battery.

