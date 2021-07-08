Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Won't Launch This Year, May Debut Early 2022: Report

Samsung has been rumoured to be working on new Android tablets dubbed Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra - similar to its S-series smartphone lineup that lately includes three models. Previously expected to launch this year since the company unveiled the predecessor Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series last year, a new report claims the next-gen tablets would launch next year. According to a South Korean blog Naver, the Galaxy Tab S8 series would debut early next year, but exact details remain unclear. The blog post does not state the cause of the delay; however, it could be due to either logistical issues or the global chip shortage that has also reportedly affected the production of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. Notably, Samsung recently launched a toned-down variant of the existing Galaxy Tab S7 called Galaxy Tab S7 Lite, available in India for starting Rs 46,999.

Previously, the same South Korean blog (via GizmoChina) tipped the alleged specifications and pricing details of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. The blog post, however, is not available anymore. It had stated that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ would carry a 12.4-inch 120Hz OLED panel with an in-screen fingerprint sensor, an 8-megapixel front camera, a 10,090mAh battery with 45W fast charging. It is said to measure 5.7mm in thickness and weigh 575 grams. Its Wi-Fi, LTE, and 5G variants will reportedly be priced at KRW 1,149,000 (approx Rs 74,800), KRW 1,249,000 (approx Rs 81,300) and KRW 1,349,000 (approx Rs 87,800) respectively. Its optional keyboard will cost KRW 220,000 (~$196), respectively. On the other hand, the regular Galaxy Tab S8 could sport an 11-inch LTPS TFT 120Hz display with an 8-megapixel front camera, an 8,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging, and 6.3mm thickness. Its Wi-Fi, LTE and 5G variants are said to cost KRW 829,000 (approx Rs 54,000), KRW 929,000 (approx Rs 60,500), and KRW 1,029,000 (approx Rs 67,000), respectively.

Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra may offer a massive 14.6-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, an in-screen fingerprint sensor, and a dual front camera setup featuring an 8-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens. It is also tipped to carry a 12,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging and a 5.5mm thick body that weighs 650 grams. The Wi-Fi, LTE, and 5G variants may cost KRW 1,469,000 (approx Rs 95,700), KRW 1,569,000 (approx Rs 1,02,200), and KRW 1,669,000 (approx Rs 1,08,700), respectively. All three tablets will reportedly feature a quad-speaker system and support Bluetooth-enabled S Pen. Readers must take this information with a pinch of salt.

