Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020: Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Z Fold 2, and More

The day is here. Samsung has finally unraveled its new devices for 2020. Back in February we saw the Galaxy S20 lineup, along with its folding smartphone the Galaxy Z Flip. It is now time for the new Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra smartphones as well as the new Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watch 3, and the new Galaxy Tab S7 tablet series.

Let’s have a look at everything that Samsung announced:

Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra

Much like last year, Samsung has announced two new Galaxy Note devices. Samsung is following a bronze colour scheme for all its devices this year. Apart from the ‘Mystic Bronze’ these phones will come in Black, Green, White and Grey colour options. The new Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra both have sort of a similar design and look and of course come with the S-Pen stylus. The regular Note 20 comes with a flat 6.7-inch 1080p AMOLED panel with a regular 60Hz refresh rate while the Note 20 Ultra comes with an edged (curved) 6.9-inch 1440p Dynamic AMOLED 2X with a 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung has also pulled the latency of the S-Pen down to just 9ms.

Both come with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 865+ processor but consumers in India will get the Exynos 990 chipset. Now the memory configurations are a bit confusing. The Note 20 and the Note 20 5G comes with a maximum of 8GB of RAM with up to 256GB of storage. The Note 20 Ultra also comes with 8GB of RAM but the Note 20 Ultra 5G comes with 12GB of RAM with storage options of up to 512GB.

In terms of batteries, the bigger Note 20 Ultra packs a 4,500mAh battery while the Note 20 comes with a 4,300mAh unit. Both come with 25W fast charging, which isn’t as fast as the Note 10 from last year, but there is also support for USB PD 3.0 which means consumers get a wider choice when picking a charger. You also get wireless charging with support for Qi as well as reverse wireless charging to charge your watch or earbuds.

As for cameras, both come with triple cameras at the back and a single camera in the front inside the punch hole. The Note 20 Ultra comes with a primary 108-megapixel sensor with two 12-megapixel cameras, and the Note 20 has a 12-megapixel primary sensor but with a 64-megapixel telephoto camera and another 12-megapixel camera for ultra-wide shots. Both can shoot up to 8K videos while the front camera comes with a 10-megapixel sensor.

Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+

Before we tell about the new tablets, for some reason Samsung is using a ‘+’ instead of ‘Ultra’ for the bigger variant. Come on Samsung, can we have some uniformity here? Anyway, the new Tab S7 and Tab S7+ are the company’s answer to Apple’s iPad Pro range. They come with the S-pen as well which you can slap on the back using magnets. It is pretty much like the Tab S6 from last year. You also get the option two-piece keyboard accessory which is said to be improved for better typing and productivity.

Both the Tab S7 and Tab S7+ feature 120Hz HDR10+ panels. While the larger one features a 12.4-inch AMOLED panel, the smaller one comes with an 11-inch LCD panel. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865+ processor provides the performance juice and you can get it with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage with the option of adding a microSD card. The batteries are rated at 8,000mAh on the Tab S7+ and a massive 10,090mAh on the bigger tablet. You also get 45W fast charging on these. If you care for cameras on a tablet, both come with 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual cameras at the back and at the front you get an 8-megapixel camera.

Galaxy Buds Live

Samsung’s newest true wireless earphones, the Galaxy Buds Live are tiny little bean-shaped earbuds that go inside your ears offering active noise cancellation. These feature 12mm drivers that have been tuned by AKG and three microphones for improved voice calling. There’s Bluetooth v5.0 along with 60mAh batteries in each earbuds and a 472mAh battery in the case. Samsung claims up to a total of 29 hours of battery life and up to 8 hours per on the buds itself. These are IPX2 rated for water resistance along with touch controls, and a bunch of customisation through the bundled app. Other features include support for Samsung's Bixby voice assistant and the charging case offers fast charging via the USB Type-C as well as Qi wireless charging.

Galaxy Watch 3

The newest smartwatch from Samsung, the new Galaxy Watch 3 continues to feature a round dial with a rotating bezel and of course, the Mystic Bronze colour scheme. It features a 41mm variant with a 1.2-inch 360 x 360 pixels Super AMOLED display and a larger 1.4-inch display on the 45mm variant having a similar resolution and protection by Corning Gorilla Glass DX. There’s a dual-core Exynos 9110 CPU, 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. It is compliant with MIL-STD-810G standards along with IP68 water resistance. Apart from various fitness tracking features and a heart rate sensor, the new Galaxy Watch 3 comes with a Blood oxygen (SpO2) sensor and support for blood pressure (BP) monitoring and electrocardiogram (ECG) readings. Samsung has also added a mic and speaker so you can now take calls directly from the watch.

The 41mm variant features a 247mAh battery and the bigger 45mm variant comes with a 340mAh battery. Rest of the features include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0 and there is an LTE model as well that offers eSIM support. Lastly Samsung has also included a new Trip Detection feature similar to the Apple Watch that can send a custom SOS alert to emergency contacts.

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Last, but not the least, the new Galaxy Z Fold 2. This is Samsung's third foldable device and proper successor to the original Galaxy Fold. You get a similar tall design that opens to unveil larger display on the inside. This time Samsung has made some well-needed enhancements to make the displays sturdier and more durable as well as making the hinge more reliable. The outer display now measures at 6.2-inches while the inner display is now 7.6-inches and features 120Hz refresh rate, which is something to applaud here. The inner display now makes use of a folding, super-thin layer of glass instead of plastic and the device is overall slimmer and more robust. There is a new 'Flex Mode' that we saw on the Z Flip, while the hinge has also been reworked to offer better durability as well as includes a self cleaning mechanism that makes use of elastic fibers to keep the hinge clean.