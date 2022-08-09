Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event: Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 And More Expected

Samsung is hosting its latest edition of the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10, and all eyes will be glued to the screen to see the new foldable devices from the company. Samsung is hosting the event virtually, so everyone gets a chance to see the new products, and probably a few more to be added into the mix.

The live stream of the event starts at 6:30 PM IST and you can head over to Samsung’s YouTube channel to watch the event. So, what all do we expect to see from the new foldable products and what else Samsung can show us at the event? Here’s what we know so far.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold And Flip 4 Upgrades

The new fourth-gen Galaxy Z foldable devices are expected to see minute design changes, and more hardware upgrades this year. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to come with an AMOLED display on the inside and outside, with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The Dynamic AMOLED panel should support higher screen resolution on the flagship foldable device from Samsung. Reports suggest the screen loses the crease this time around which will make the display look more seamless.

Samsung is likely to power the device with the last-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which was the flagship hardware till last month in the market. The cameras are also expected to have improved, with a 50-megapixel primary sensor sitting alongside a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor. The battery unit is expected to be around 4,440mAh with support for 45W wired charging, along with wireless charging.

Talking about the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the changes are expected to be similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 4. It is likely to carry an AMOLED display but with support for Full HD+ resolution. We expect Samsung to use the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset for this device as well. The camera setup is likely to include two at the back and one at the front. Samsung could increase the size of the battery on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 as well.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series

Samsung is also expected to add the new Galaxy Watch 5 to its lineup at the Unpacked event. The new Galaxy Watch 5 is likely to use the new version of WearOS that has been jointly designed with Google. Galaxy Watch 5 could have two variants, which include the Active and probably a new Pro model.

Reports suggest Samsung is improving the health features of its new smartwatch, but the design is not expected to see an overhaul this year. WearOS could also help improve the battery life of the new Galaxy smartwatch. Galaxy Watch 5 will go up against the Apple Watch Series 8 which should be launching next month.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2nd Gen

Samsung will look to improve its audio quotient with the new-gen Galaxy Buds Pro which could be called anything. The active noise cancellation has to be top-notch, and so should the audio quality. For premium audio gear, Samsung needs to justify bringing this product with a better design and maybe improved battery life as well. Yes, all these ingredients will make it pricier but that’s the point of a successor, right?

Samsung’s live blog will be running during the course of the event, or you can stay tuned with News18 Tech for live updates from the event.

