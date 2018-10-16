Samsung Galaxy W2019 Listed on TENNA Will Have Two 4.2-Inch Screens, 3,000mAh Battery

South Korean tech giant is all set to launch its new smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy W2019. Samsung already has a support page for the device up on its website, and the phone has received some important certifications in recent days. According to the reports, it will have a dual rear camera and its design will be similar to the W2018 flip phone that was launched last year.Detailed information is missing from the support page but the same device bearing the SM-W2019 moniker has been approved by the Wi-Fi Alliance earlier in October and already paid a visit to the Chinese regulatory agency TENAA. Much like the SM-W2018 launched late last year, the upcoming model is expected to feature two displays and several flagship-grade internal components. The W2019 will have two 4.2-inch Super AMOLED screens, like its predecessor W2018, and a 3,000mAh battery.It is worth noting that Samsung's much anticipated turnover smartphone may also come in the market next month. But discussions about its specialty have begun. According to the media report, the phone will work as a tablet. Samsung's turntable phone is an experiment whose purpose is to know the reaction of the market.