Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Leaked Renders Reveal a Sleek Design: Everything You Need to Know

Samsung could soon launch its next-generation smartwatch by the name Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. A new render leaked by tipster Evan Blass revealed the complete design of the new smartwatch with the model number SM-R840. According to previous reports, Samsung is likely to skip the '2' moniker this time so that there is no confusion due to the existence of Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2, which actually makes sense. The leak further revealed that the new watch will feature a 45mm circular dial with a stainless steel casing and two physical buttons on the side.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Rumoured Specifications

According to rumours, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 will sport a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display coupled with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The device is expected to run on Tizen OS 5.5 software and will be packed with an electrocardiogram, sleep-tracking sensors, blood pressure monitoring, GPS support, 5 ATM for water resistance, and Gorilla Glass DX protection. As far as the battery is concerned, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 41mm will be backed by a 247mAh battery, while the 45mm variant smartwatch will come with a 340mAh battery. Furthermore, the render leak also revealed that the watch face has an analog design that includes battery life, steps, and weather forecast.

As of now, there is no official word from the company on when it will officially launch the Galaxy Watch 3. However, the device could see the light of the day along with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 in mid-August.