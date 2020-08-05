Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 With ECG, Blood Oxygen Monitoring, IP68 Water Resistance Launched

Samsung has announced the latest model in its long list of smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 3, at its Galaxy Unpacked 2020 virtual event. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 succeeds the company's current Galaxy Watch and Watch Active 2 and will be available for purchase starting August 6. The smartwatch comes in two sizes - 41mm and 45mm and there are two variants in each size - Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity. The smartwatches also come in stainless steel and titanium variants as well as MIL-STD-810G certification, IP68 water resistance, and packs feature such as blood oxygen levels, blood pressure, ECG readings. The new smartwatch will be available Black, Bronze, and Silver colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Specifications

Both the variants of the Samsung Galaxy 3 smartwatch come with Tizen-based Wearable OS 5.5. While the 41mm model features 1.2-inch screen size, the 45mm variant, on the other hand, has a screen diagonal of 1.4-inch. However, both the devices sport Super AMOLED display and are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass DX layered on top. Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy 3 smartwatch is powered by a dual-core Exynos 9110 chipset and Mali-T720 GPU under the hood, coupled with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

As far as the battery is concerned, the 41mm variant of the Galaxy Watch 3 is backed by a 247mAh battery while the bigger 45mm model packs a 340mAh battery. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth v5.0 for the Wi-Fi model while the LTE variant sports eSIM support with 4G connectivity options. Both the variants also have GPS onboard as well. Another interesting feature of the Galaxy Watch 3 is the inbuilt speaker and a mic that enable users to take calls directly on the device.

In terms of other features, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 packs heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, automatic workout detection, running coach, fall detection, as well as women health tracking. the smartwatch also sports Bixby Voice assistance and gesture controls. Sensors onboard the Galaxy Watch 3 includes a PPG sensor, ECG, SpO2 sensor, accelerometer, gyro sensor, barometer, and ambient light sensor. Furthermore, the Galaxy Watch 3 comes with a new Trip Detection feature which, according to Samsung, will allow users to send a custom SOS alert to emergency contacts. The blood oxygen measuring feature is expected to arrive later this year while the BP and ECG readings will be market-dependent. Samsung says it is working with the FDA to gain clearance for these features in the US, which means it could take a while before it arrives in all parts of the world. As for the pricing, the 41mm model of the Samsung Galaxy 3 smartwatch starts at $399 (~ Rs 29,842) whereas the 45mm model has a price tag of $429 (~ Rs 32,100).