Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Design Leaked Ahead of Expected August 11 Launch

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 has been a part of the rumour mill for quite some time, and it is expected that the new Samsung smartwatch will launch at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11. It appears the watch will get a classic design variant in Black and Silver finish apart from a standard variant. The alleged live image of Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic teases round, no-frills metal bezels with buttons on the right side and seemingly leather strap. The report does not confirm whether the new Galaxy Watch 4 models will run on the new One UI Watch - a custom ROM built with Google for Samsung smartwatches. However, Samsung had earlier revealed that its upcoming Galaxy Watch (without naming the model) would feature the latest unified OS version.

Earlier in May, it was reported that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 would feature 42mm and 46mm bodies, which is 1mm bigger than the existing two variants of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. Samsung is also tipped to be working on Samsung Watch Active 4 that might get 40mm and 42mm variants. The 42mm of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will reportedly carry the model number SM-R880, and its 46-inch sibling might come with the SM-R890 number. Whereas, the 40mm and 42mm variants of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 are said to carry model numbers SM-R860 and SM-R870, respectively. A larger body also indicates that the Samsung flagship smartwatch may include a bigger battery or more sensors onboard. The devices would hope to bring as many features as possible to rival the Apple Watch Series 6. In terms of features, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 would likely get Gorilla Glass DX+ protection and 5ATM water resistance rating.

Meanwhile, Samsung has confirmed the launch of new Galaxy Z series devices - expected to be Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 at the next Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11.

