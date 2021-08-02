Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Live Images Leaked: Physical Dial, Two Buttons Hinted

Samsung is said to bring its next Galaxy Watch smartwatch alongside the company’s latest range of foldables - the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is rumoured to come in two models - the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. The live images of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic have now been leaked, hinting at the possible design on the upcoming smartwatch. Samsung is hosting a Galaxy Unpakced event on August 11, where the South Korean giant is expected to unveil its the next-generation foldable smartphones, alongside the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. The leaked live images come courtesy of 91Mobiles via an anynymous source.

The leaked live images of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic show a round dial and is seen to have black and silver finish. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is seen with a physical bezel and two buttons, that are likely for navigation and power on/off. The live photos, however, do not give an idea about the UI changes coming with Google Wear OS integration. The photos show the setup screen, that hints at a Wear OS-like theme. Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 will run on Samsung’s One UI Watch that is built on top of Google’s Wear OS, enabling Samsung to integrate new features.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is also tipped to come in a grey coloured finish as well, in addition to the black and silver colour schemes. The smartwatch is reported to come in three sizes - 42mm, 44mm, and 46mm dials.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is also tipped to come in a grey coloured finish as well, in addition to the black and silver colour schemes. The smartwatch is reported to come in three sizes - 42mm, 44mm, and 46mm dials.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here