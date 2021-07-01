Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Renders Show Traditional Design, Three Sizes and More

Samsung is expected to host a hardware event some time in August, where it is rumoured to introduce new true wireless earbuds alongside its new generation Galaxy Watch smartwatches. So far, we’ve already seen reports regarding the Galaxy Buds2 true wireless earbuds, as well as the upcoming Galaxy Watch 4. Now, a new set of renders have pointed at a purported second variant of the Galaxy Watch 4 series smartwatches, dubbed the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. As the name states, the smartwatch appears to sport a more traditional wristwatch design in its renders, but continues to retain the rotating bezel operation style and two pretty chunky buttons that give the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic a very retro, chronograph style.

Reports on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic state that it may be made of either stainless steel or aluminium, suggesting that it might get both the variants in its build – one priced at a premium over the other. While the stainless steel Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is touted to come with a Corning Gorilla Glass DX protection, the aluminium variant is expected to feature Gorilla Glass DX+. The smartwatch also looks rather thick and chunky, which would fall in line with the aesthetics of those who still prefer more traditional watches over the smart ones.

Further information stated in reports about the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic state that the smartwatch might be offered in three case sizes – 42mm, 44mm and 46mm. While watches have so far been offered only in two case sizes, the Galaxy Watch 4 portfolio may offer three case sizes to offer a better fit for all users. The thick case size may bring mixed reactions – while some would appreciate the closer to chronograph aesthetic, others might find it a predicament since smartwatches are often pitched as 24×7 wear fitness devices, too. While the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic does not come with the ‘Active’ badge that signified a rugged build on previous Galaxy watches, the upcoming model is still slated to offer 5ATM water resistance and MIL-STD 810G durability grade.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic appears to be offered in two colour shades – black and steel. This would make it stand out from the standard Galaxy Watch 4, which clearly looks like a smartwatch in renders, and is offered in multiple colour variants. More details should come through, as we move closer to the rumoured launch of the device.

