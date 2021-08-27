Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Series, Buds 2 Launched in India: Price, Availability

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series and Samsung Galaxy Bud 2 TWS earbuds have finally launched in India, weeks after their global debut. The next-gen smartwatch series includes Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Standard edition and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic edition that features a stainless steel case. Both the editions are further available in different dial sizes. Notably, all models have Bluetooth and LTE variants. The new Samsung Galaxy Bud 2 TWS earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.2 with AAC and SBC codec support. The earbuds come in three colour options in India.

Starting with the pricing of the Galaxy Watch 4 series, the 40mm Bluetooth variant of the Galaxy 4’s price in India starts at Rs 23,999 and Rs 28,999 for the LTE model. Both models come in Pink Gold, Black, and Silver colour options. The 44mm Bluetooth variant of the same watch costs Rs 26,999, and the LTE option carries a price tag of Rs 31,999. The two models come in Black, Green, and Silver finish. Coming to the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, the 42mm Bluetooth option costs Rs 31,999, and the LTE model costs Rs 36,999. The 46mm Bluetooth variant will retail at Rs 34,999, and the LTE option will cost Rs 39,999. All four models of Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will come in Black and Silver colours. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 will be available in Graphite, White, Olive Green and Lavender for Rs 11,999.

Customers can pre-book Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Galaxy Watch 4, and Galaxy Buds 2 via the Samsung India website and leading online and offline retail stores starting August 30. The sale will commence on September 10. Customers on pre-booking the new smartwatch models will get an e-voucher worth Rs 6,000. On pre-booking Galaxy Buds 2, consumers will be eligible for an e-voucher worth Rs 3,000. There is also a cashback offer worth Rs 3,000 on pre-booking Galaxy Watch 4 series and Rs 1,200 on pre-booking Galaxy Buds 2 with select banks. Readers can check out the full specifications of the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2 here.

