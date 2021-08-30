The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series and the Galaxy Buds 2 TWS earbuds are now available to pre-book in India. Customers pre-booking Galaxy Watch 4 series that includes the regular Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic edition with stainless steel dial will be eligible for an e-voucher worth Rs 6,000. Customers pre-booking the Galaxy Buds 2 TWS earbuds will be eligible for an e-voucher worth Rs 3,000. There is also a cashback offer worth Rs 3,000 on pre-booking Galaxy Watch 4 series and Rs 1,200 on pre-booking Galaxy Buds 2 with select banks. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series and the Galaxy Buds 2 TWS earbuds launched globally earlier this month along with Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 foldable smartphones. The sale in India will commence from September 10.

Starting with the pricing of the Galaxy Watch 4 series, the 40mm Bluetooth variant of the Galaxy 4’s price in India starts at Rs 23,999 and Rs 28,999 for the LTE model. Both models come in Pink Gold, Black, and Silver colour options. The 44mm Bluetooth variant of the same watch costs Rs 26,999, and the LTE option carries a price tag of Rs 31,999. The two models come in Black, Green, and Silver finish. Coming to the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, the 42mm Bluetooth option costs Rs 31,999, and the LTE model costs Rs 36,999. The 46mm Bluetooth variant will retail at Rs 34,999, and the LTE option will cost Rs 39,999. All four models of Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will come in Black and Silver colours. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 will be available in Graphite, White, Olive Green and Lavender for Rs 11,999.

Customers can pre-book Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Galaxy Watch 4, and Galaxy Buds 2 via the Samsung India website and leading online and offline retail stores. Readers can check out the full specifications of the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2 here.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here