Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Smartwatch Gets Valentine's Day Offers: All Details

Samsung has announced new offers on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 ahead of the Valentine day celebration on February 14. Starting today, February 7, customers purchasing Galaxy Watch 4 can avail benefits up to Rs 9,249 where they can get a hybrid leather band worth Rs 3,999 and an extreme sports band worth Rs 3,249 at just Rs 999. Samsung says customers can enjoy cashback worth Rs 3,000 on ‘leading bank debit and credit cards.’ Additionally, customers can also select a 12-month no-cost EMI option starting at Rs 1,999. In a press note, the company clarified that all offers would last till February 28. The sale offers are available on the Samsung website and Samsung Exclusive Stores & retail stores.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 comes in multiple variants - mainly Wi-Fi and 4G models. The Bluetooth-only model has four sizes 40mm, 44mm, 42mm, and 46mm. Their price in India starts at Rs 23,999, Rs 26,999, Rs 31,999, and Rs 34,999, respectively. Customers can choose between Black, Silver, and Pink Gold.

On the other hand, the 4G variant also has the same dial sizes as the Bluetooth model. We get a 40mm model (Rs 28,999) and 44mm model (Rs 31,999). The Classic Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 that gets steel finish costs Rs 36,999 for the 42mm model and Rs 39,999 for the 46mm variant.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy Watch 4 still gets a rotating bezel and Bluetooth v5 for connectivity. It comes with a dual-core 1.18GHz processor with 16GB of inbuilt storage. Sensors on board include Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor, Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Electrical heart sensor, Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis Sensor, and Hall Sensor. It is powered by Watch OS co-made with Google. Users can track body composition, sleep pattern, blood oxygen level among others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.