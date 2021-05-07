Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Watch Active 4's Latest Leak Tips New Dial Sizes, Here's What We Know

Samsung’s next-generation Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch Active 4 smartwatches will reportedly come in different dial sizes. According to tipster Nils Ahrensmeier, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 would feature 42mm and 46mm bodies, which is 1mm bigger than the existing two variants of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. On the other hand, the dial sizes of the Galaxy Watch Active 4 will be shrunk to 40mm and 42mm from the current 40mm and 44mm sizes of the Galaxy Watch Active 2. Both the new smartwatches are expected to debut at an Unpacked event in July, though Samsung is yet to confirm this development. The next-generation foldable devices Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 may also launch at the same event.

The same tipster claims the 42mm of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 would carry the model number SM-R880, and its 46-inch sibling would come with an SM-R890 number. The 40mm and 42mm variants of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 are said to carry model numbers SM-R860 and SM-R870, respectively. A larger body also indicates that the Samsung flagship smartwatch may include a bigger battery or more sensors onboard. The devices would hope to bring as many features as possible to rival the Apple Watch Series 6.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has both LTE and Wi-Fi variants and all models feature Super AMOLED display, dual-core Exynos 9110 CPU, Mali-T720 GPU, 1GB of RAM, and 8GB of storage. The smartwatch comes with IP68 water resistance and a MIL-STD-810G compliant design. It can track and monitor SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation), blood pressure (BP), and Trip Detection that allows users to send a custom SOS alert to emergency contacts. It includes Bixby Voice assistance and gesture controls. Whereas, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 also comes with a Super AMOLED display and has IP68 certification for dust and water resistance. Other notable features of the smartwatch include 1.5GB RAM, 4GB internal storage, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, and Tizen OS. Its 340mAh battery is touted to last up to 60 hours on daily usage.

