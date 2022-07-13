Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Will Get Dual SIM Settings With This Update: All Details

Samsung is bringing a new update for its Galaxy Watch 4 wearable which promises a new set of features. The new update called One UI Watch 4.5 will soon be available for Galaxy Watch devices. This version will be based on Wear OS 3.5 version which has been jointly developed by Samsung and Google.

The new One UI Watch version promises a fuller typing experience, an easier way to make calls, and a host of new intuitive accessibility features.

One of these features is the ability to switch the SIM network from your phone to the Galaxy Watch. With One UI Watch 4.5, users can set a preferred SIM on their phone which gets synced on their Galaxy Watch. In fact, the Watch will let you know which SIM is running on the phone. Samsung says for this feature you will need a Galaxy Smartphone paired with the Galaxy Watch 4.

If the SIM setting is set to “Ask always” on the phone, users can choose which SIM they would like to use from their Galaxy Watch.

“To make it easier to interface with the watch, One UI Watch4.5 adds a full typing experience on screen,” the company said in a statement.

“Whether you are making searches or responding to messages and emails, you can take advantage of the new full QWERTY keyboard with Swipe to type in addition to dictating and handwriting, making communicating from your watch easier than ever,” it added.

The One UI Watch 4.5 update also includes handy accessibility features enabling users to make the most of their smartwatch. Users who find it hard to differentiate colours can adjust the display to their preference, which makes the fonts easier to read.

Other features for visual assistance include reduced transparency and blur effects as well as the removal of animations. In addition, auditory assistance for those with difficulty hearing allows users to balance the sound from the left and right audio output for their connected Bluetooth headset.

