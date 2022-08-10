Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 And Watch 5 Pro Powered By WearOS 3.5 Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung has unveiled its next-gen smartwatch called the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch Pro. These devices were announced along with the Galaxy Fold series on Wednesday. The new Galaxy Watch is powered by the WearOS 3.5 platform over which you have the One UI Watch 4.5 version.

The smartwatches are powered by an Exynos chip and you get them with an AMOLED that support Always On Display feature. You have different sizes and get wireless charging as well.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 And Watch 5 Pro Prices

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 prices start from $279 (Rs 22,166 approx) for the regular version, and $329 (Rs 26,130 approx) for the LTE variant. While the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro pricing starts from $449 (Rs 35,600 approx) and $499 (Rs 39,600 approx) for the LTE version.

Both the Galaxy smartwatches will be available on pre-order from August 10 in select markets, and sales start from August 26.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 And Watch 5 Pro Specifications

Samsung is bringing the Galaxy Watch 5 in two options; 44mm and 40mm that also get 1.4-inch AMOLED and a 1.2-inch AMOLED display, respectively. Galaxy Watch 5 Pro gets a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED Full Colour Always On Display. Both the watches are powered by an Exynos W920 dual-core chipset paired with 1.5GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

Both of them run on the same WearOS 3.5 version over which you get the One UI Watch 4.5 skin.

Samsung has equipped both the Galaxy Watches with sensors like optical heart rate, bioelectrical impedance analysis, temperature, barometer, light and gyro among others. You get fast charging as well as wireless charging support (through WPC-based chargers). Galaxy Watch 5 gets a 410mAh battery on the 44mm version, while the 40mm model gives you a 284mAh battery. With the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro you get a 590mAh battery which is bigger than what you get with the regular model.

