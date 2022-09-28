Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Video Review: The Only Choice For Team Android!

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro isn’t cheap by any means, but if you are part of Team Android and you are in the market for a premium smartwatch, there’s no point in looking further than the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

For the money, it offers a tough build, a minimalist but bulky design and some really great quality-of-life features. The ECG omission in India is a missed opportunity but here’s to hoping that they include the functionality later versions. As a whole, despite the minor shortcomings, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a great buy for Android users and provides a reliable experience that most users will learn to enjoy and earns a solid recommendation from our end.

The Watch 5 Pro starts at Rs 44,999 for the Bluetooth-only version, and Rs 49,999 for the LTE version available on the Samsung India website and depending on your preference, you can choose between two colors – Black Titanium and Gray Titanium.

