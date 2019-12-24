Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Launched in India For Rs 35,990

Samsung launched the 4G variant of the Galaxy Watch Active 2 at Rs 35,990.

IANS

Updated:December 24, 2019, 4:22 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Launched in India For Rs 35,990
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G

South Korean tech giant Samsung announced the launch of Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G for 35,990 to further diversify the 4G smartwatch range in India. "With the launch of Galaxy Watch Active2 4G, Samsung now has the widest range of 4G-enabled smartwatches in India spanning two unique design templates, three sizes and six colour finishes. The fresh design language and all-new digital bezel UI in combination with seamless 4G connectivity make this watch an essential for those seeking a blend of style and functionality," said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

According to the company, the smartwatch comes with e-sim connectivity, helping consumers stay connected and allow them to make and take calls freely from the watch without having to keep their phone around. Users can access social media apps with just a tap even while they are away from their smartphone. It comes equipped with advanced sensors that accurately track up to 39 distinct activities with auto-tracking for popular activities, such as walking, running, cycling, rowing, elliptical trainer, dynamic workouts and swimming.

It comes with an updated ‘Running Coach' that provides access to seven different running programmes and lets users monitor their running pace in real-time. Additionally, Galaxy Active2 4G provides access to guided meditation programmes through integration with the sleep and meditation app, ‘Calm', enabling consumers to have access to enhanced sleep analysis.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram