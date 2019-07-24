Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Full Specs and Images Leaked: Everything That we Know

While it still not clear whether Samsung will launch the Galaxy Watch Active 2 at its event on August 7 alongside the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+, with the day inching closer, the possibility is rising with new leaks on the wearable emerging every day. There is a high possibility that the company might launch it just a couple of days ahead of August 7 - at least going by the date (Monday, August 5) shown in these leaked press renders.

As per the latest rumor, the Watch Active 2 is said to come in two sizes, 40mm and 44mm, the former with a 1.2-inch screen, the latter with a 1.4-inch display. It is also being said that both will feature Super AMOLED displays with Gorilla Glass DX+ on top, and both will have 360x360 resolution. The smaller model will weigh 31g, while the bigger is likely to be 36g. The aluminum and stainless steel cases (both options will be available) are allegedly built to adhere to MIL-STD 810G durability standards.

The 40mm watch is expected to have a 247 mAh battery, while the extra room on the 44mm model will be used to fit a 340 mAh cell. As per the previous rumours, the Watch Active 2 will have ECG and fall detection, although the former could take a bit more time, maybe next year, to officially roll out.

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 has Bluetooth 5.0 that will have the potential to improve range so chances of losing connectivity with your smartphone should be less. The clicky rotating bezel will be skipped yet again, just like the original Watch Active. Samsung may outfit it with a touch-sensitive bezel instead to navigate the UI as an alternative to simply using the touchscreen. The new idea is more friendly since smartwatch displays are small and the user usually ends up covering most of the content while swiping.

The Watch Active 2 will employ the same Samsung Exynos 9110 SoC as its predecessor, with 768 MB of RAM on the Bluetooth-only model and 1.5GB on the LTE-capable wearable. Both will get 4GB of internal storage. The aluminum Watch Active 2 will be available in black, silver, and Pink Gold colours. The stainless steel will be available in black, silver, and gold. All of the colors will be available for both sizes. The LTE version will only be offered in stainless steel.