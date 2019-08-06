Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Goes Official: Everything You Need to Know

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Watch Active in India, and now we have an upgrade. After various leaks and rumours, the Korean tech giant unveiled the Galaxy Watch Active 2, which comes with fine refinements over the last model, the biggest one being the return of the rotating bezel, in a new touch-sensitive avatar.

The new Watch Active 2 will be offered in either 40mm and 44mm dial-sizes Aluminium and Stainless Steel case options. The smartwatch will also be offered in Wi-Fi and LTE-supported models. The 40mm version comes with a 1.2-inch round AMOLED display while the 44mm model comes with a 1.4-inch display with a 360x360 pixels resolution. The display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass DX+ and the watch is alsoIP68 certified along with 5ATM rating.

On the inside, there is an Exynos 9110 processor with 1.5GB of RAM and 4GB of storage. Samsung’s smartwatches have been praised for the rotating bezel feature. The company, however, removed that feature from the Galaxy Watch Active, in an attempt to provide a sleek design. But the company seems to have taken feedback from consumers, and has given the Watch Active 2 touch-sensitive bezels. Now, this might not be the same as the rotating bezel, but now users can navigate through the smartwatch UI by moving their fingers in a clockwise or counterclockwise direction on the bezels.

Other notable features include a heart-rate sensor, ECG sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, and ambient light sensor. There is also Bluetooth 5.0 and users can also pick up voice calls. It features a 340mAh battery and makes use of Samsung’s Wireless PowerShare feature. The Stainless Steel version will be offered on Cloud Silver, Aqua Black and Pink Gold colours with various straps. The Stainless Steel model will be available in Silver, Black and Gold options along with a leather strap.

Pricing starts at $279.99 ( Rs 20,000 approx) for the 40mm non-LTE version while the 44mm variant will sell at $299.99 (Rs 21,000 approx). The new smartwatch will be made available for the US market in September, while there is no confirmation for a launch date in India.

