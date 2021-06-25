Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 Alleged Renders Show Flat Display, Other Key Specs Leaked

Samsung has been reported to be developing its next-gen smartwatch dubbed Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 for quite some time. Though some rumours suggest its launch in August, recently Samsung teased the launch of a new watch at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2021 that starts on June 28. Ahead of the official announcement, popular tipster OnLeaks, in collaboration with publication Giznext has released the alleged renders of the Galaxy Watch Active 4 that looks similar to the Galaxy Watch Active 2 from 2019 with a round design and silicone strap. We can also notice two oval-shaped buttons on the sides, unlike the round buttons on the Galaxy Watch Active 2. Notably, the display uses a flat-screen instead of round edges on the previous-gen model. The new Samsung Watch Active 4 will reportedly come in four different colour options and an aluminium build.

The report also highlights some specifications gathered from “sources." It is tipped that the next Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 will run on Samsung and Google’s new Wear operating system, which was unveiled back in May. The exact details of this new operating system remain unclear though Google had mentioned that Wear would lead to improvements in battery life, faster load-time by 30 per cent, and bring smoother animations. The Wear OS also aims to make it easier for developers to bring new apps on the Samsung (and Google) smartwatches. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 is tipped to carry a new 5nm processor. It is further said that the smartwatch would come in two size options - 40mm and 44mm.

The report also goes on to highlight the pricing of the unannounced Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4. It is said that the smartwatch would carry a price tag under Rs 30,000. At the moment, Samsung is yet to confirm details and readers must take the information with a pinch of salt. Currently, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 has two variants - 4G and LTE that further have Steel and Aluminum options. The 4G variant’s price in India starts at Rs 18,990, and the Bluetooth model’s price starts at Rs 24,090. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 has three colour options.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here