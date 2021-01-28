Samsung Galaxy With 5,000mAh Battery to Launch in India on February 2, to be Priced Under Rs 7,000

Samsung has announced the launch of the Galaxy M02 in India on February 2. The smartphone has been a part of the rumour mill for quite some time, and currently, its dedicated page on Samsung India site is also live. Furthermore, the South Korean tech giant has stated that the upcoming smartphone would be priced below Rs 7,000 in the country. As the name suggests, the Galaxy M02 succeeds the Galaxy M01 lineup that was introduced in India last year.

Notably, Samsung had also launched the Galaxy M02s in Nepal earlier this month at approximately Rs 9,900, for the lone 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy M01 was launched in the country at Rs 8,999 for the single 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option and is currently selling at Rs 7,499. The Samsung Galaxy M02 will launch in India on January 2 at 1 PM IST. Notably, Chinese smartphone maker Poco will also launch its budget Poco M3 smartphone in India on the same day, at 12 PM (noon).

In terms of specification, the dedicated Galaxy M02 page on Samsung India website reveals that the smartphone would feature a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity V-display with narrow bezels. The company claims that the large display will be ideal for those who enjoy watching movies and videos on their smartphone. To ensure lasting power for seamless entertainment, the Galaxy M02 features a 5,000mAh battery.

Previous reports have also suggested that the Galaxy M02 will be a rebadged version of Galaxy A02s that was launched in Europe in November in 3GB + 32GB and 6GB + 128GB variants. It is further reported to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC under the hood alongside a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor and a USB Type-C port. In November 2020, the Samsung Galaxy M02 also received the Indian Standards (BIS) certification with the model number SM-025F/DS where 'DS' denotes dual-SIM. The same model number had appeared on the Geekbench website, showing Android 10 out-of-the-box and 3GB of RAM.