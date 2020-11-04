Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 May Launch In Summer 2021, Might Come With Stereo Speakers

Samsung launched its Galaxy Z Flip smartphone in February this year as an answer to the new Moto Razr that was first launched in November last year. Now, the Galaxy Z Flip successor is said to be in the works. According to a recent leak, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 will come with stereo speakers. The first Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, both have downwards facing mono speakers. Further, the Galaxy Z Flip 2 is expected to launch in the summer of 2021, as against the smartphone's earlier expected arrival in January 2021 alongside the supposed Samsung Galaxy S21 series.

The detail about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 having stereo speakers comes courtesy of a tipster going by the name @Ricciolo1 on Twitter. The tweet came with an image of two speakers firing opposite each other, hinting at the stereo sound setup on the Galaxy Z Flip 2. In another development, display expert Ross Youg said that the folding smartphone will not be launched alongside the Samsung Galaxy S21 lineup in January 2021. Young said that the Galaxy Z Flip 2 will be launched in summer 2021. He had earlier speculated the Galaxy Z Flip 2 launch date to be spring 2021.

Young, however, did not mention the reason for Galaxy Z Flip 2's delay. We are guessing that it could be due to production or supply issues with Samsung. There are no other details available about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2, but it is said to be an improvement over the first version.

Samsung is said to prepone the launch for its next line of Galaxy S21 flagship smartphones as well. While Samsung has not announced anything about the Galaxy S21 series, the smartphones have been subject to rumuors and speculations. Recently, the first renders of the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Ultra, and the Samsung Galaxy S21+ surfaced online.