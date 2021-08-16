Samsung recently launched its latest generation of folable smartphones - the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. While the new Samsung foldables were announced last on August 11, the company did not announce the smartphones’ India availability and price. Now, however, the company has announced the India prices and availability of the smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has been priced in India starting Rs 1,49,999, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is priced at Rs 84,999 onwards. During pre-booking, the company has announced that consumers who pre-booking Galaxy Fold 3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G will be eligible for either an upgrade voucher of up to Rs 7000 or HDFC Bank cash back of upto Rs 7000 using credit and debit card. This will bring the effective price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 down to Rs 1,42,999, and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 at Rs 77,999 onwards. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be available for pre-booking starting August 24 in the country and will go on sale starting September 9.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 starts at a price of Rs 1,49,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB of internal storage variant, and Rs 1,57,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB internal storage. Both the smartphones have been launched in two colour options each. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is available in Phantom Black and Phantom Green, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is available in Phantom Black and Cream colour options. As part of the introductory offer, consumers will also be eligible for free 1 year Samsung Care+ Accidental and Liquid Damage Protection worth Rs 7,999 on pre-booking the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and Rs 4,799 on pre-booking Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G. Furthermore, buyers who have already pre-reserved Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and/or Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G in India will be eligible for all pre-booking offers along with a free Galaxy SmartTag.

Samsung last week launched five new products - The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, along with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, and Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 TWS earbuds. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes as the first smartphone from Samsung that features an under-display selfie camera and SPen support, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes as one of the most affordable foldable smartphones in the market.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 sports a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED main display with 2,208×1,768 pixels resolution, 374ppi pixel density, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, and 120Hz refresh rate. In its compact form, users can use the secondary 6.2-inch Super AMOLED display on the outside that has 2,260×832 pixels resolution, 387ppi pixel density, and 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on Android 11-based with OneUI 3.1 designed for foldable Galaxy Z smartphones. Under the hood, there’s Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Its triple rear cameras come inside a pill-shaped module that adopts the same colour as the smartphone. The rear camera setup includes a 12-megapixel primary with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with 123-degree field-of-view (FoV), and another 12-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS. Inside, there’s a 10-megapixel sensor and a 4-megapixel secondary under-display camera.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED foldable main display with 2,640×1,080 pixels resolution, 425ppi pixel density, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and 120Hz refresh rate. On the outside, there’s a 1.9-inch display with 260×512 pixels resolution for quick notifications. Under the hood, it gets the same Snapdragon 888 SoC with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. In terms of optics, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 carries 12-megapixel dual cameras on the outside. On the inside, it houses a 10-megapixel primary camera. Other notable options are 5G, Bluetooth v5, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 packs a 3,300mAh battery with 15W charging and 10W wireless charging support. Its price is set at $999.99 (roughly Rs 74,300) that makes the device one of the most affordable foldable smartphones.

