Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 May Come With Dual Cameras, Dual Tone Design, Leaked Image Hints

South Korean electronics giant Samsung will launch its new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphone this year. Images of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 have now been leaked online, showing the colour options of the clamshell-like foldable smartphone from Samsung. According to the images shared by a tipster, who goes by the name @TheGalox_, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will come in four colour options - Black, Green, Purple, and White, and will have a dual-tone finish. The images also show a dual rear camera setup on the rumoured foldable smartphone, along with a small screen. The images were first spotted by SamMobile, a website that tracks Samsung developments.

The small screen on the outside of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 looks big enough to fit a regular-sized text message or a notification. According to the report in SamMobile, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be wrapped with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for protection. The report also says that Samsung may also use a new armour for the hinge and the foldable display to enhance the durability of the smartphone. Apart from the rumoured design and speculated protection, the latest report doesn’t give any new information about the Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphone.

Official Galaxy Z Flip 3 Look:Green, Purple, Black and white pic.twitter.com/4Zk7RxAsfe — Anthony (@TheGalox_) May 2, 2021

According to an earlier report, Samsung may bring the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 with a 120Hz dynamic AMOLED display and the screen size may be between 6.7-inch to 6.9-inch. It may be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and will also come with water and dust protection.

