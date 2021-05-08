Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 May Launch in Early August With S-Pen Support: Price, Charging Speed Hinted

South Korean electronics giant Samsung will this year launch its Galaxy Z Flip 3 clamshell-like foldable smartphone. A tipster has now claimed that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be launched in early August this year, along with hinting at some of the specifications and launch date of the upcoming foldable smartphone. A separate report has also claimed that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 may also come with S-Pen support. This comes after renders of the upcoming foldable surfaced earlier this month, and in a separate report, a teaser image of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 was leaked as well. The latest report says that the Samsung galaxy Z Flip may be priced between $999 (roughly Rs 73,000) to $1,099 (roughly Rs 80,700).

A tipster who goes by the name of Tron (@FrontTron) has hinted at the possible prices of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. The tipster has hinted that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 could come in three price options - $999 (roughly Rs 73,000), $1,099 (roughly Rs 80,500), and $1,199 (roughly Rs 87,800). The tipster also claims that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 could be launched on August 3. The predecessor to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip was launched in February 2020.

$1199 max I hear— Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) May 5, 2021

Separately, a report says that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has been spotted on Chinese certification website 3C, hinting at the smartphone’s charging speed. The report, published in MyFixGuide, shows the 3C listing as showing that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will come with 15W charging, and will have an Adaptive Fast Charge adapter in the box. The 3C listing cited by MyFixGuide shows that the smartphone may feature Samsung’s EP-TA200 charger.

Another report in Dutch website LetsGoDigital cites a trademark application from Samsung with European Union Intellectual Property Office to hint that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will come with stylus support as well. The report states that the trademark has “smartphones, tablets, protective covers; electronic pen; capacitive stylus" in its description, hinting at the presence of S-Pen support.

Earlier this week, LetsGoDigital also published renders of the Samsugn Galaxy Z Flip 3, based on the teaser image that was leaked earlier. The renders showed a two-tone design on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, with a small secondary screen on the black part of the two-tone shell. The renders also hinted at a dual camera setup on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here