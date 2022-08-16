Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 India Prices Announced: Launch Offers, How to pre-book and more

Samsung has introduced its latest foldable smartphones– Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4– in India at a starting price of Rs 89,999. Interested buyers can pre-book the new foldable smartphones from August 16, 2022 across all leading online and offline retails stores.

WATCH VIDEO: Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 first look

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 price in India

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be available in Bora Purple, Graphite and Pink Gold colours. It costs Rs 89,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and Rs 94,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant. Bespoke Edition that offers glass colours and frame options will be available on Samsung Live and Samsung Exclusive Stores for Rs 97,999.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 price in India

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be available in Grey Green, Beige and Phantom Black colours. The Galaxy Z Fold4 is priced at Rs 1,54,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant and Rs 1,64,999 for the 12GB+512GB variant. Buyers can purchase the 12GB+1TB variant exclusively on Samsung Live and Samsung Exclusive Stores for Rs 1,84,999.

WATCH VIDEO: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 first look

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 launch offers

Buyers who pre-book Galaxy Z Fold4 will get Galaxy Watch4 Classic 46mm BT worth Rs 34999 at just Rs 2999. Additionally, customers can get Rs 8000 cashback using HDFC credit or debit cards or can avail Upgrade Bonus of Rs 8000.

Customers who pre-book Galaxy Z Flip4 will get Galaxy Watch4 Classic 42mm BT worth Rs 31999 at just Rs 2999. Additionally, customers can get Rs 7000 cashback using HDFC credit or debit cards or can avail Upgrade Bonus of Rs 7000.

Pre-book customers will also get 1 year Samsung Care Plus worth Rs 11999 at just Rs 6000. They can also opt for No Cost EMI offer up to 24 months.

Additionally, customers who purchase Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 during Samsung Live before August 17 midnight, will get Wireless Charger Duo worth Rs 5,199 free. On purchase of Galaxy Z Flip4 Bespoke Edition during Samsung Live before August 17 midnight, they will get Slim Clear Cover worth Rs 2000 along with Wireless Charger Duo absolutely free. These Samsung Live offers can be availed through pre-booking at Samsung.com or Samsung Exclusive stores.

WATCH VIDEO: Screenshot hacks that every iPhone user must know!

SAMSUNG GALAXY Z FLIP 4 SPECIFICATIONS

The clamshell design Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 sports a primary 6.7-inch foldable Dynamic AMOLED display with a 2640 x 1080p resolution and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The smartphone also comes with a secondary display on the flap, which is a 1.9-inch super AMOLED panel with a 260 x 512 resolution. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a bigger 3,700mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging and wireless charging along with reverse wireless charging.

In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter and another 12-megapixel wide angle camera. The smartphone has a 10-megapixel selfie snapper up front placed in the hole-punch foldable display.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth v5.2, dual SIM connectivity, and a USB type-C port.

SAMSUNG GALAXY Z FOLD 4 SPECIFICATIONS

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, on the other hand, comes with a 6.2-inch outer display that has an HD+ 2316 x 904 resolution with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The main foldable display is a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 2176 x 1812 resolution with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is powered by the same Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, but has higher RAM and storage than its younger sibling with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has been launched with a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast charging, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging.

In terms of connectivity, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, dual SIM, and a USB type-C port.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary wide angle shooter, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens. Up front, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has two cameras – one 10-megapixel shooter on the cover screen, and the other, a 4-megapixel under-display front camera on the foldable screen.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here