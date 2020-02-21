English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Foldable Smartphone Sold Out in India Within Minutes of Launch

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Foldable Smartphone (File Photo)

Samsung India displayed a 'sold out' message on its online store less than an hour after its Rs 1.10 lakh Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone was put up for sale.

The Rs 1.10 lakh Samsung Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone went out of stock within minutes during its first sale in India on Friday. Samsung India's online store put up a 'sold out' message for Galaxy Z Flip, less than an hour after the smartphone went on sale online at 11 a.m. Leading retail outlets, accepting pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip, have also run out of stock. Samsung's online store and leading retail outlets are accepting pre-bookings against full payment for Galaxy Z Flip, which is priced at Rs 1,09,999.

Consumers, who managed to pre-book the Galaxy Z Flip in India, will start getting deliveries on February 26, Samsung India said in a statement. Buyers from Samsung online store will be offered premium "white glove" delivery, the company said. According to sources, Galaxy Z Flip which is available in two colours, Mirror Purple and Mirror Black, will be up for pre-bookings again from February 28 and subsequent deliveries will begin in March.

The Galaxy Z Flip comes with a first-of-its-kind foldable glass that features a 6.7-inch display that folds into a stylish and compact form factor. It's a dual-SIM smartphone, with one eSIM and one Nano-SIM card slot. E-sim services are currently available on Airtel and Jio networks.

In India, the device comes with Snapdragon 855+ processor and 8/256 GB memory combination. Galaxy Z Flip comes with accidental damage coverage, which includes one-time screen protection and a 24X7 dedicated call centre support in India.

