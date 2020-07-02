Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is Now Cheaper in India by Rs 7,000: Price, Specs, Offers and More

Samsung has revised the price of its flagship foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip, by Rs 7,000 for customers in India. The sole variant of the Galaxy Z Flip, which was earlier launched at a price tag of Rs 115,999 can now be purchased at Rs 1,08,999 after the price revision. Furthermore, in addition to the price cut, customers can also avail of an upgrade bonus of Rs 8,000 if they choose to upgrade to Galaxy Z Flip on the exchange of select devices. Additionally, Samsung is also offering a no-cost EMI option of up to 18 months.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip features a foldable 6.7-inch full-HD Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex display with a 1080x2,636 pixels resolution as well as 1.1-inch secondary display on the cover that sports a 112x300 pixel screen resolution. Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Flip is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

For photography duties, the device has a dual-camera setup that brings a 12-megapixel camera with an F/1.8 lens and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens. For selfies and video calling, it packs a 10-megapixel front camera with an f/2.4 aperture. Connectivity options of the Galaxy Z Flip include v5.0, 4G LTE, USB Type-C, NFC, MST, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and GPS (A-GPS). The phone also features a 3,300mAh battery with fast charging support. The Galaxy Z Flip smartphone comes with Android 10-based One UI 2.0 user interface.

For those interested in buying the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, can head to Samsung India's website, Amazon India or any of the offline platforms. The phone is currently available in three colour options - Mirror Block, Mirror Gold, and Mirror Purple. HSBC card-holders can avail a straight five percent discount through the Amazon India website. For those having Amazon Prime membership, they can also get a five percent discount using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.