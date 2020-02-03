Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Leaked Hands-On Video Gives First Look at the Foldable Smartphone

An early hands-video of Samsung's next foldable device has leaked.

Trending Desk

February 3, 2020, 11:12 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Renders (Image: WinFuture)

A 19-second video clip purportedly showing Samsung’s upcoming foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip has made its way to the internet. The clip has been shared on Twitter by popular tipster Ben Geskin. The video per se does not reveal a lot in terms of specifications, but it can be seen that two cameras are housed at the back while a hole punch is present on the display on the inside of the phone for taking selfies.

The video has so far been viewed over 2 million times and has been retweeted around 12,000 times.

If speculations are to be believed then there are chances that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip might be launched during Samsung’s Unapacked Event, which is scheduled to take place on February 11, 2020. It is being expected that the South Korean brand will be using Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or the 855+ to power the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. The phone may come with an 8GB RAM and 256GB of fixed UFS 3.0 internal storage without the option to expand the storage further. The device is likely to house a 3,300 mAh battery along with support for 15W fast charging as well as 9W Qi wireless charging and a standard USB Type-C port. There will be no headphone jack on the device. In terms of price, the Galaxy Z Flip initially was believed to be priced under $1000 but as per the latest tip it will be priced around $1600.

