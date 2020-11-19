Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Lite May Be In The Works, Could Make Foldables More Accessible

South Korean electronics giant Samsung is one of the leaders in the foldable smartphone space. Samsung was the first manufacturer to bring a foldable smartphone to the market, with the likes of Huawei, Motorola, and more following the lead. The company bringing the first foldable smartphone could also mean that Samsung's new form factor may become accessible to a larger number of users sooner than other brands. This theory seems to be coming true as reports of a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 'Lite' being in the works are coming in. A new rumour has suggested that Samsung may be developing a foldable smartphone (Galaxy Z Flip Lite) that, if true, will contribute towards making the foldable display technology more accessible.

The smartphone will reportedly be called the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Lite and will be manufactured in larger quantities as compared to the Galaxy Z Flip. The report comes from display expert Ross Young, who also mentions that the smartphone may use Samsung's Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) technology. UTG is a key component in Samsung's foldable display technology, and the company is reportedly in efforts to lower the cost of UTG. A report in SamMobile says that chances are that UTG will be used in all Samsung foldables from now on.

Young said that he is 'hearing about the Z Flip Lite with UTG' on his Twitter. Now, while this does not exactly mean that the smartphone is in development, it would make sense for a company like Samsung to try and make its new technologies available to a larger set of people. Samsung has already launched 3 commercially available foldable display smartphones for end users, more than any other manufacturer.