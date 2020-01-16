Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Snapdragon 855, No Fingerprint Sensor and Underwhelming Display
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will be launched on February 11 and will come with 15W fast-charging and a 3,300mAh battery similar to the Samsung Galaxy S10.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (Image: gizmochina.com)
Flip phones are soon going to make a comeback, with Samsung’s upcoming offering the Galaxy Z Flip, which is going to launch on February 11, this year. Various reports have revealed how the upcoming device is going to look like. According to some early renders that have been leaked online, the phone does not seem to have the thinnest bezels around. Moreover, the device in terms of design does not seem to have a lot to brag about. The phone will house two exterior cameras and a single front-facing unit. As of now no trace of a fingerprint sensor can be seen on the mock device.
According to reports, the phone will be powered by last year's Snapdragon 855 SoC. The phone apparently has made its way to China’s 3C certification database, revealing that it will come with a 15W charger in the box, this could also imply that the device could support 15W fast charging.
The phone may house a 3,300mAh battery, which is certainly smaller than the 4,380mAh that is present in the Galaxy Fold. The phone is also expected to be roughly similar to the Galaxy S10 when it comes to battery life. The new Galaxy Z Fold is expected to be revealed at the Samsung Unpacked event in February alongside the Galaxy S20 series.
